India fights Covid: Masks on statues to spread awareness

Officials in Andhra Pradesh launched a novel drive: putting masks on statues of freedom fighters.

Worried about the failure of many citizens to wear masks despite Covid-19 ravaging the region, officials in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh launched a novel drive: putting masks on statues of freedom fighters.

Also read:

Covid in India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system

District collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, who arranged for masks to be tied on the statues of famous leaders in public places, also urged other officials to do likewise in their areas across the district.

“It is strange that people are reluctant to wear masks even as the district is reporting over a thousand Covid cases every day for the past few days,” Reddy told the media after tying a mask to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the collectorate. “Through this initiative, we hope people understand the significance of taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

He said people draw inspiration from freedom fighters and should start wearing masks. Officials also urged citizens to maintain physical distancing.

Covid in India: Record single-day rise of 3,60,960 cases

Andhra Pradesh has more than a million confirmed cases of Covid and 7,800 people have succumbed to it. There are nearly a hundred thousand confirmed cases across the state.