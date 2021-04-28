- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India fights Covid: Masks on statues to spread awareness
Officials in Andhra Pradesh launched a novel drive: putting masks on statues of freedom fighters.
Worried about the failure of many citizens to wear masks despite Covid-19 ravaging the region, officials in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh launched a novel drive: putting masks on statues of freedom fighters.
Also read:
Covid in India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
District collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, who arranged for masks to be tied on the statues of famous leaders in public places, also urged other officials to do likewise in their areas across the district.
“It is strange that people are reluctant to wear masks even as the district is reporting over a thousand Covid cases every day for the past few days,” Reddy told the media after tying a mask to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the collectorate. “Through this initiative, we hope people understand the significance of taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”
He said people draw inspiration from freedom fighters and should start wearing masks. Officials also urged citizens to maintain physical distancing.
Covid in India: Record single-day rise of 3,60,960 cases
Andhra Pradesh has more than a million confirmed cases of Covid and 7,800 people have succumbed to it. There are nearly a hundred thousand confirmed cases across the state.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India fights Covid: Masks on statues to spread...
Officials in Andhra Pradesh launched a novel drive: putting masks on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: IIT, top university in Chennai...
Madras University had planned to conduct examinations from May 17. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Record single-day rise of 3,60,...
Active cases rise to 16.55 per cent of the total infections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli