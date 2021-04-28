- EVENTS
Covid in India: Record single-day rise of 3,60,960 cases
Active cases rise to 16.55 per cent of the total infections.
India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed 200,000 following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent, it said.
The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the data stated.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 200,000 mark on August 7 last year, 30,00,000 on August 23,40,00 on September 5 and 50,00,000 on September 16.
It went past 600,000 on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 800,00 on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, one-crore mark on December 19 and 1.5 crore on April 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,27,03,789 samples have been tested up to April 27 with 17,23,912 samples being tested on Tuesday.
