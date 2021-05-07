India fights Covid: Karnataka announces stricter two-week lockdown

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says nobody will be allowed to go out after 10am on May 10

To curb the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6am on May 10 to 6am on May 24.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops in the state can operate from 6am to 10am during the lockdown.

“As Covid-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 6am on May 10 to 6am on May 24. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10am,” the chief minister said.

Yediyurappa said it is a temporary decision of lockdown and requested migrant labourers to not leave the state.

However, he added: “Not even a single person will be allowed out after 10am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers to take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases.”

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka is among the 10 states that have a high caseload of Covid-19. It is also among the states where the trend of new cases is going upwards.

Earlier today, the Karnataka government fixed the prices for high-resolution CT scan, and CT scan, Digital X-Ray, and X-Ray done at private establishments.

“Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19 infection, government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs1,500 and Rs250 respectively,” Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had told media.

The state government also made a negative report mandatory (not older than 72 hours) for people with symptoms coming from Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Chandigarh via airways.

Karnataka reported 48,781 new Covid-19 cases, 592 deaths and 28,623 discharges on Friday. There are 536,641 active cases in the state currently, while the total case tally has reached 1,838,885.