India-Dubai travel: 95 healthcare workers arrive on special flight

As many as 95 healthcare workers from Dubai's Zulekha Hospital, who were stranded in India due to the Covid-related flight suspension imposed by the UAE, have arrived in the country, following special approval from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are pleased to bring back our doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who were stranded in India for the last three months, after DHA granted special permission to fly back our staff in batches."

The healthcare workers were flown back together with their families on Emirates flights.

Prolonged travel restrictions had led to anxiety among staff, due to uncertainty on continuity of services, contract and visa expiry and their financial commitments, the hospital noted.

The first batch arrived on July 9, followed by more on July 10, 12, and 14. They returned from Kochi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi.

Senior director human resources at Zulekha Healthcare Group, Vijaya Sen, said: “Our effective communication and close coordination with health authorities, airlines and staff has eased the travel of our employees back to UAE."

He stated that all staff members had complied with medical test requirements before boarding the flight.

"We arranged their accommodation for home quarantine and our infection control team is ensuring their health records are regularly monitored," Sen added. "DHA’s initiative has ensured healthcare providers do not lose their experienced resources during these turbulent times.”

Among the recent arrivals was staff nurse Bilinda Lavisha Dcruz, who said, “We have been waiting to get back to the UAE and get to work. As a nurse, it is very crucial for me to be there when patients need us the most. I am happy I did not lose the job due to my prolonged absence during these unprecedented times, thanks to the consideration of everyone who helped us get back.”

