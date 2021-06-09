India Covid crisis: Telangana extends lockdown for another 10 days
Administration to ensure strict implementation of lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am the next day
The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown for another 10 days but with an increased daily relaxation time.
The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
The lockdown, which was to end on June 9, has been extended for 10 days from June 10.
The cabinet, however, decided to increase the relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm from present 6 am to 1 pm. According to a statement from Chief Minister's Office, a grace period of an hour will be given to enable people to return home.
The Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am the next day.
However, the Cabinet decided that the lockdown with existing relaxation timing will continue in seven Assembly constituencies as the Covid situation there has not yet come totally under control. These constituencies are Sattupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarkonda, Munugode, and Miryalguda.
The decision has been taken as per the recommendation of officials of Medical and Health Department who had visited these constituencies to review the situation. Following the decision taken by the Cabinet at its previous meeting on May 30, senior officials had visited the constituencies and they recommended that the lockdown be continued for another 10 days with relaxation only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with one hour grace period.
The state government had announced a 10-day lockdown from May 12 to rein in the surge in coronavirus cases. This was later extended twice.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Telangana extends lockdown for another 10 days
Administration to ensure strict implementation of lockdown from 6 pm... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Maldives extends anti-Covid restrictions by one...
Situation would be reviewed again at the end of the period, Maldivian ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air...
The airline advised passengers to reschedule their tickets for travel ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 shots on wheels: Malaysia goes mobile...
The government aims to deploy vaccination trucks to areas where... READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat on death row in UAE flies home after ...
Man faced capital punishment for causing the death of a boy in 2012 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Maldives extends anti-Covid restrictions by one...
Situation would be reviewed again at the end of the period, Maldivian ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Mehul Choksi's alleged girlfriend debunks claims...
Barbara Jabarica rejects charges that she was part of any spy ring READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More free PCR tests for UAE residents proposed
An official recommended that Covid costs be covered by health... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year