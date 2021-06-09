India Covid crisis: Telangana extends lockdown for another 10 days

Administration to ensure strict implementation of lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am the next day

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown for another 10 days but with an increased daily relaxation time.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The lockdown, which was to end on June 9, has been extended for 10 days from June 10.

The cabinet, however, decided to increase the relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm from present 6 am to 1 pm. According to a statement from Chief Minister's Office, a grace period of an hour will be given to enable people to return home.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am the next day.

However, the Cabinet decided that the lockdown with existing relaxation timing will continue in seven Assembly constituencies as the Covid situation there has not yet come totally under control. These constituencies are Sattupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarkonda, Munugode, and Miryalguda.

The decision has been taken as per the recommendation of officials of Medical and Health Department who had visited these constituencies to review the situation. Following the decision taken by the Cabinet at its previous meeting on May 30, senior officials had visited the constituencies and they recommended that the lockdown be continued for another 10 days with relaxation only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with one hour grace period.

The state government had announced a 10-day lockdown from May 12 to rein in the surge in coronavirus cases. This was later extended twice.