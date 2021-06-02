India Covid crisis: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may be granted indemnity

Pfizer is expected to start supplying vaccines to India in tranches of 10 million from July.

India is expected to grant indemnity to Pfizer and Moderna against legal proceedings, along the lines of what has been granted to them in other countries, according to sources quoted by the media on Wednesday.

Health ministry sources said that the indemnity against liability requested by the two vaccine manufacturers should not be a major issue, as the US and other countries are also operating with the same agreement.

However, the government wants the two companies to apply for emergency use authorisation in India.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have been insisting on indemnity in India, just as they have sought in other countries where they supply vaccines.

A company spokesperson told the media that there were ongoing discussions with the government.

“As we have maintained all along, during the pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply the Covid-19 vaccine only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunisation programmes,” said the spokesperson.

“The allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidelines.”