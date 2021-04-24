India Covid crisis: Pakistanis urge PM Imran Khan to send oxygen to Indian hospitals

Filed on April 24, 2021 | Last updated on April 25, 2021 at 03.33 am

Pakistani citizens used #IndiaNeedsOxygen to request the Prime Minister to provide oxygen to Indian hospitals.

Pakistani citizens are urging their Prime Minister to send oxygen and other medical supplies to India.

According to NDTV, #IndiaNeedsOxygen was trending on Pakistani Twitter on Friday with users urging PM Imran Khan to aid Indian hospitals amid the current Covid crisis and oxygen shortage.

One user shared a heartfelt plea to the Prime Minister, accompanied by a heartbreaking video of distressed relatives of Covid patients affected by the shortage.

Prime Minister Imran Khan help the poor country for the sake of humanity, the people there are waiting for our help #WeCantBreathe #IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndianLivesMatter #ImranKhanCancelExam pic.twitter.com/vifLzb04dn — (@wasimmughal_) April 23, 2021

Apart from asking the PM for help, another user further reiterated the importance of wearing masks to help end the pandemic.

Its really painful India needs oxygen let's support PM Imran khan should help them in their difficult times Pandemic is getting so serious please be careful everyone wear mask follow SOPs and please do remember india in your prayers. #IndiaNeedsOxygen#COVID19India #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/kUjN3p5KTn — Fatima Khalil Butt (@iam_FatiMaButt) April 22, 2021

India is witnessing an unprecedented crisis in the supply of medical oxygen as the number of critical covid cases is rising exponentially.

Several hospitals have put out SOS messages on Twitter asking for help with oxygen supply to save patients. The matter reached the high courts and Supreme Court.