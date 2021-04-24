Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Pakistanis urge PM Imran Khan to send oxygen to Indian hospitals

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on April 24, 2021 | Last updated on April 25, 2021 at 03.33 am

Pakistani citizens used #IndiaNeedsOxygen to request the Prime Minister to provide oxygen to Indian hospitals.

Pakistani citizens are urging their Prime Minister to send oxygen and other medical supplies to India.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

According to NDTV, #IndiaNeedsOxygen was trending on Pakistani Twitter on Friday with users urging PM Imran Khan to aid Indian hospitals amid the current Covid crisis and oxygen shortage.

One user shared a heartfelt plea to the Prime Minister, accompanied by a heartbreaking video of distressed relatives of Covid patients affected by the shortage.

Apart from asking the PM for help, another user further reiterated the importance of wearing masks to help end the pandemic.

India is witnessing an unprecedented crisis in the supply of medical oxygen as the number of critical covid cases is rising exponentially.

Several hospitals have put out SOS messages on Twitter asking for help with oxygen supply to save patients. The matter reached the high courts and Supreme Court.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/india-covid-crisis-expats-in-uae-feel-helpless-as-they-lose-loved-ones-back-home-- macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 