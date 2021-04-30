- EVENTS
India Covid Crisis: Massive surge in cases in Bangalore
Top city hospitals, both public and private, have virtually stopped accepting patients.
The massive surge in Covid-19 cases in Bangalore has resulted in despairing moments, with those infected with the virus – ranging from ordinary citizens to VVIPs – struggling to get admissions in hospitals, or access to oxygen.
Top city hospitals, both public and private, have virtually stopped accepting patients, irrespective of their standing and the political and bureaucratic pressures that accompany them.
According to government sources, hundreds of calls and SOS messages are flooding top leaders, from B.S. Yediyurappa, the chief minister, to K. Sudhakar, the health minister, other ministers and senior bureaucrats.
But most of these requests are of no use as hospitals are in no position to accept additional patients. Even former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who got infected with the virus, was unable to get admission at the Manipal hospital and finally managed it at the Apollo hospital.
Many ministers have been unable to get their close relatives admitted at hospitals due to the massive numbers of patients getting hospitalised. The CEOs and senior doctors at the facilities keep advising the VVIPs and ministers to keep the patient at home, instead of trying to get admitted to hospitals.
Government sources, however, blame some VVIPs for the current mess at hospitals, pointing out that many seek admission for family members or relatives despite their not facing serious problems.
Sudhakar, the health minister, warned that only those with oxygen saturation levels of 90 per cent or less would be admitted to hospitals, to prevent influential people from blocking beds.
