India Covid crisis: Kolkata establishes drive-in vaccination camps
Drive-in vaccination camps launched as many people do not want to visit hospital to get jab
Kolkata established drive-in vaccination camps on Wednesday, with Soumen Mitra, the police commissioner, flagging off the camp at the East Bengal club approach road.
“Since the launch of the community vaccination programme, we have noticed that a lot of people do not want to visit hospitals to take vaccine shots for fear that they might catch the infection,” Rupak Barua, group CEO, Amri Hospitals, told the media.
“As we are not allowed to start door-to-door vaccination, we have been exploring other ways to reach out to more people for the jab. When we mooted a drive-by camp to Kolkata Police, commissioner Mitra supported the initiative enthusiastically.”
The drive-through vaccination camp will be extended from Kolkata Maidan to two additional locations from Friday. The vaccines will be administered from 10am to 6pm.
Drive-in Covid vaccination camps becoming increasingly popular in India, though many cities are facing a massive rush of motorists wanting the jab. Such camps proved to be hugely popular in Gurugram near Delhi, with vehicles queuing up for nearly 3km for the vaccine. However, many went home unvaccinated as there were only 500 doses available.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Kolkata establishes drive-in...
Drive-in vaccination camps launched as many people do not want to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates restarts flights to Malta via Larnaca
Emirates passengers can now travel to more than 30 cities in 20... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE green pass: How often do you need to get a...
PCR test result validity and green pass are linked to your Covid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to trial Sinopharm Covid vaccine in kids aged ...
Each child will participate with the full consent of their parents... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flight suspension extended until July...
Earlier this week, Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE green pass: How often do you need to get a...
PCR test result validity and green pass are linked to your Covid... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to trial Sinopharm Covid vaccine in kids aged ...
Each child will participate with the full consent of their parents... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version