India Covid crisis: Karnataka to enter lockdown as infections surge

Reuters/Bangalore
Filed on April 26, 2021
Photo: Reuters

It will last 14 days.

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to technology and outsourcing hub Bengaluru, will impose a lockdown for 14 days starting from April 27 evening in an effort to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state's chief minister said on Monday.

Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that has pressured its health system.

Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections on Sunday, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi.




