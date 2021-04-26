- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Karnataka to enter lockdown as infections surge
It will last 14 days.
The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to technology and outsourcing hub Bengaluru, will impose a lockdown for 14 days starting from April 27 evening in an effort to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state's chief minister said on Monday.
Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that has pressured its health system.
Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections on Sunday, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi.
