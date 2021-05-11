India Covid crisis: Karnataka overtakes Maharashtra in caseload

Karnataka emerged as the second state in India to have recorded more than 500 deaths in a day.

For the first time in three months, Maharashtra was pushed to the second spot in terms of the highest daily Covid cases recorded and the number of deaths in a single day, with Karnataka getting the dubious distinction.

Karnataka saw 39,305 new cases of the disease, which also claimed 596 lives in the state during the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning, as against 37,236 and 549 respectively for Maharashtra.

For the first time in a fortnight, India’s overall count dipped to less than 330,000; it saw a total of 329,491 confirmed cases and 3,879 deaths on Monday.

Other southern states are also witnessing a rapid increase in new cases and deaths. Tamil Nadu saw 28,978 new cases and 232 deaths, while Kerala’s figures were 27,487 and 165 respectively. Andhra Pradesh saw 14,986 new cases and 84 deaths.

The southern states also dominated the list of those recording at least 100,000 cases last week. Tamil Nadu saw a hefty 38.3 per cent growth, the highest, followed by Andhra Pradesh (28 per cent) and Karnataka (26.6 per cent). Kerala (13 per cent) came fifth after Punjab (23 per cent).