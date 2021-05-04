- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Avoid CT scan in mild cases, warns AIIMS chief
One CT scan is equivalent to 300 to 400 chest X-rays," said Dr Randeep Guleria.
The Covid-19 crisis has triggered off a spate of indiscriminate intake of steroids and many with mild symptoms going for CT scans and other tests, which could cause more harm, warned Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Science.
“One CT scan is equivalent to 300 to 400 chest X-rays,” said Guleria in Delhi. “According to data, repeated CT scans in younger age groups increases the risk of cancer in later life.” He warned that exposing oneself to radiation causes damage. “There is no point in doing a CT scan in mild Covid-19 cases if the oxygen saturation is normal.”
Guleria, a member of the national task force on Covid-19, said many hospitals were witnessing patients who had taken steroids that had triggered virus replication and causing a drop in oxygen levels. “We have to understand that taking steroids at the early stage can give more stimulus to virus replication,” he said. “In many cases, mild cases are becoming severe and patients are reporting severe pneumonia. Steroids have no role in the first five days of illness.”
The AIIMS director also urged that if a person is Covid positive but with mild symptoms, then there was no need to go for blood tests, CPC or LDH, “as these will only create a panic reaction.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Avoid CT scan in mild cases,...
One CT scan is equivalent to 300 to 400 chest X-rays," said Dr... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: New mutant variant worrying...
The variant was discovered by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
IPL suspended for this season: BCCI Vice President
The board will look to reschedule the tournament, according to Vice... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: UAE ships 7 tankers of liquid ...
The tankers with liquid medical oxygen reached at Mundra Port in... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: You could get 5 days...
Plan your break with this guide on Eid holidays. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 14-year-old gets liver donation from brother
My father passed away six months back and, as the eldest son in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
IPL suspended for this season: BCCI Vice President
The board will look to reschedule the tournament, according to Vice... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital