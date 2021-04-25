Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Akshay Kumar pledges Rs10 million to Gautam Gambhir’s charity

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on April 25, 2021

The 39-year-old cricketer’s NGO helps those affected by the Covid pandemic.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs10 million (approx Dh490,000) to cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s charity.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid in India: Pakistan foundation offers volunteers, ambulances to help with crisis

The 39-year-old cricketer revealed in a tweet that Kumar had made the donation to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to provide food, medication and oxygen to those affected by Covid.

Kumar is known for his philanthropy and had donated Rs250 million (Dh12 million) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief fund in 2020.

The 53-year-old actor had been hospitalised at a Mumbai facility in early April 2021 after testing positive for Covid. His wife, Twinkle Khanna, confirmed that he was back home a week later.

India reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new Covid cases on Sunday in an ongoing nationwide medical crisis that has seen oxygen shortages in many states.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210421&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429789&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 