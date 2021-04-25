India Covid crisis: Akshay Kumar pledges Rs10 million to Gautam Gambhir’s charity

The 39-year-old cricketer’s NGO helps those affected by the Covid pandemic.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs10 million (approx Dh490,000) to cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s charity.

The 39-year-old cricketer revealed in a tweet that Kumar had made the donation to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to provide food, medication and oxygen to those affected by Covid.

These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 24, 2021

Kumar is known for his philanthropy and had donated Rs250 million (Dh12 million) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief fund in 2020.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

The 53-year-old actor had been hospitalised at a Mumbai facility in early April 2021 after testing positive for Covid. His wife, Twinkle Khanna, confirmed that he was back home a week later.

India reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new Covid cases on Sunday in an ongoing nationwide medical crisis that has seen oxygen shortages in many states.