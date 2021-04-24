Covid in India: Pakistan foundation offers volunteers, ambulances to help with crisis

#IndiaNeedsOxygen has been trending at number one in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation, which has been associated with many humanitarian efforts both in India and Pakistan, has offered to send a team of volunteers and 50 ambulances to help tackle the Covid crisis in India.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely,” Faisal Edhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions.”

He said the foundation will arrange all the necessary supplies that its team needs to assist the people of India. “Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and necessary amenities that our team will require," added Edhi.

"We only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department.”

While the Indian government has still not reacted to his request, it has had an overwhelming response on social media, both in Pakistan and India. The hashtag #IndiaNeedsOxygen was trending at number one in Pakistan.

Twitter also had several messages for Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging him to help India take on the Covid crisis.

