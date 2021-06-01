India Covid crisis: 108-year-old man is latest centenarian to beat the virus

Doctors said that he was strong mentally and was able to tackle the health crisis.

Good health and strong willpower enabled a 108-year-old man in Maharashtra battle Covid-19 and emerge unscathed. According to a report in a Marathi daily, Dadasaheb Bapurao Dhayagude from a village in Khandala was admitted to a Lonavala hospital due to some health issues.

Tests revealed he had Covid and his oxygen levels also plummeted, but Bapurao did not lose hope. Doctors said that he was strong mentally and was able to tackle the health crisis.

Indeed, Maharashtra has seen many centenarians battling Covid and emerging successful. In April, for instance, Dhenu Chavan, 105, and Motabai, his 95-year-old wife tested positive for Covid-19. The couple were admitted to a hospital in Latur and were given oxygen support. They were hospitalised for a few days, but were discharged soon.

Dhenu, popularly known as ‘Naik’ in his village, worked in the fields for more than 65 years. According to Suresh, his son, the first response of his parents when they heard they were infected with the virus was of indifference. “They said they had seen so many epidemics, earthquakes and pandemics, one more would scarcely make any difference,” he said.

Last August, a woman, who claimed to be 107, recovered from Covid in just 10 days in Jalna district near Aurangabad. She had undergone a spine surgery and had tested positive for the virus. Her daughter (78), son (65) and two grandchildren aged 27 and 17 had also tested positive, but were discharged within days of hospitalisation.