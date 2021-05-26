India: 9 newborns beat Covid infection in Hyderabad

Babies had tested Covid positive a few days after birth

Nine newborns of mothers infected with Covid, who tested negative after birth but turned positive a few days later, finally overcame the ailment in Hyderabad.

The babies who were less than a month old, tested positive a few days after birth, according to paediatricians at the government-owned Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad.

One of the newborns had a severe form of Covid, but has recovered; however, he still faces some other complications, according to the doctors.

M. Alimelu, head of neonatology at Niloufer, told a journalist that the nine newborns contacted the infectious disease about a fortnight after birth. The hospital suggested that only the mothers look after their babies and multiple caretakers should not be allowed to do so.

Other relatives in the family were also told not to meet the mothers and the newborns for a few weeks. Strict adherence to these norms saw in all the newborns recover from Covid-19.

The UNICEF recently pointed out that if a mother is not too sick and hospitalised, she should continue breastfeeding the infant as much as is possible and feasible, even if she or the newborn is infected with Covid.

According to the UNICEF, “considering the benefits and the insignificant role of breast milk in the transmission of other respiratory viruses, a mother can continue breastfeeding while applying all the necessary precaution such as wearing a medical mask while breastfeeding the baby, washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub before feeding; and routine cleaning and disinfecting surfaces around.”