India: 30 Covid patients flee care centre
The incident came to the notice of the authorities on Thursday morning during the distribution of breakfast among the patients.
Thirty Covid-19 patients recently escaped from a Covid care centre located in Agartala in Tripura.
According to West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, all those who fled were of the age group of 20 to 22 years and had come from various states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal to take part in a recruitment rally of Tripura State Rifles (TSR).
He informed that on Wednesday night, out of 46 Covid-19 positive patients admitted at the PRTI (Panchayat Raj Training Institute) at A D Nagar, 30 escaped by breaking the window from the backside. The incident came to the notice of the authorities on Thursday morning during the distribution of breakfast among the patients.
Out of the 30 who fled, 14 belong to Bihar, seven to Uttar Pradesh, six to Rajasthan and one each to Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
"We have their addresses and mobile numbers. We traced the location of the escapees but they have managed to leave Tripura. An FIR has been registered against them," the DM informed.
The Tripura government has also informed about the fleeing of the youth to their respective state governments.
With the rising number of coronavirus infections, Tripura has mandated all the incoming passengers to show a negative Covid-19 report from Saturday.
