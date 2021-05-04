- EVENTS
German cabinet passes decree to ease Covid-19 curbs for vaccinated
The regulations could come into effect at the weekend.
Germany's cabinet on Tuesday passed regulations to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.
The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend.
Around 8 per cent of Germany's population has received two doses of the vaccine and more than 28 per cent a first. With the pace of vaccinations picking up and infections falling, the government hopes that lockdown measures in place since November and tightened since then will be lifted soon.
