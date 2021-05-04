Coronavirus Pandemic
German cabinet passes decree to ease Covid-19 curbs for vaccinated

Reuters/Berlin
Filed on May 4, 2021

(Reuters file)

The regulations could come into effect at the weekend.


Germany's cabinet on Tuesday passed regulations to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend.

Around 8 per cent of Germany's population has received two doses of the vaccine and more than 28 per cent a first. With the pace of vaccinations picking up and infections falling, the government hopes that lockdown measures in place since November and tightened since then will be lifted soon.




