Friday prayers in UAE mosques limited to 10 minutes
Mosques will take in 30 per cent of their capacity for the Friday prayers.
Mosques in the UAE will host Friday prayers starting from December 4, the NCEMA has announced.
The UAE had resumed congregation prayers at mosques on July 1 with reduced capacity, but Friday prayers remained suspended.
Mosques will take in 30 per cent of their capacity for the Friday prayers, authorities said during a virtual briefing.
The mosques will open 30 minutes before the sermon (khutbah) and will close 30 minutes after the prayer.
The sermon and prayer will last for a total of 10 minutes.
Ablution facilities and washrooms at mosques will remain closed. Worshippers are advised to perform the ablution from home.
For all other prayers, mosques will open 15 minutes before the prayers, except the Maghrib (sunset) one, which will open five minutes prior. All mosques will close 10 minutes after the prayers.
Worshippers must mandatorily wear face masks during the prayers and they must bring their own prayer mats. The elderly and those with weakened immunity should avoid going to the mosques.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases top 64.4...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nearly 100 world leaders to speak at UN ...
Leaders and ministers from over 140 countries will deliver pre-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: US expects 100 million people...
20 million will be reached in December, 30 million in January and 50... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ex-French president Giscard d'Estaing dies of...
Giscard became the youngest ever president at 48 in 1974, beating his ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews