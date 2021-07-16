Entering Abu Dhabi: PCR test must for those with 'E' on Al Hosn app

From Monday, entry to Abu Dhabi will be allowed only for those with a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours or a DPI result within 24 hours.

Abu Dhabi’s new rules state that even vaccinated people need to show a Covid negative RT-PCR test result within 48 hours to enter Abu Dhabi from Monday, turning void the advantage of having ‘E’ or ‘gold star’ on their Al Hosn app.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in its announcement on Thursday night made no mention of the exemption for those with letter ‘E’ or ‘gold star’ status.

Till date, volunteers of Covid vaccine clinical trials with a ‘gold star’ and a fully vaccinated person, i.e., after receiving their second dose, with the ‘E’ status on the app, could enter Abu Dhabi for a week with no requirement to show a negative screening result at the border.

Such categories of people could keep the special icon active on their app by taking a PCR test every seven days. However, such exemptions no longer exist from Monday, as the new measures get implemented with the start of the public holidays for Eid Al Adha.

Also, irrespective of ‘E’ or ‘gold star’ status, people need to take additional tests after entering the emirate, which is not the case as of today.

People who enter Abu Dhabi after a PCR test must take more PCR tests on days four and eight. Meanwhile, those taking a DPI must take a PCR test on days three and seven.

The committee has noted that such measures have been planned to prevent Covid-19 variants and ensure continuous testing.

