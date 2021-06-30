Emirates expects over 450,000 passengers passing through Dubai over next two weekends

Busiest days for the airline will be 2-3 July and 9-10 July.

Emirates airline is expecting more than 450,000 passengers to travel from, to and through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport over the course of the next two weekends on over 1,600 flights. The busiest days for the airline will be the next two weekends, 2-3 July and 9-10 July, although high passenger traffic is expected to start on June 30, and will run through 12 July.

In addition, close to 100,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights to start their summer holidays during that same period.

All Emirates and DXB touchpoints are fully prepared to manage the increase in passenger traffic, with measures and protocols in place designed to enhance safety as customers move through Terminal 3. Passengers can travel with assurance as the airline has spared no effort to make the airport journey as safe and smooth as possible for travellers.

Some of the saftey features include robust and consistent cleaning protocols for high traffic areas such as seats and handrails; modern cleaning technologies for surfaces in dedicated lounges ; social distancing measures though floor markings, signage and airport employees safely managing the flow of passengers; hand sanitising stations as well as Plexiglas partitions at the airlines' check-in desks and in lounges.

Arrive early for departure

Travellers are urged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid delays. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time for their journey with expected heavy road traffic coming into Terminal 3.

Customers are also reminded to review the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, including whether forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests are required on the Emirates Travel Hub, which has the latest information for every country on the airline’s route network.

Dropping luggage 24 hours before departure

Customers can physically check-in and drop off their luggage at any Emirates counter 24 hours before departure. All passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters or contactless kiosks to complete the required travel documentation checks and formalities.

Travellers should get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings are strictly followed for on-time departures.

Contactless check-in

A touchless, paperless experience for smoother journeys

Travellers can look forward to an easier and hassle-free airport experience with contactless check-in, its biometric path and enhanced digital verification of Covid-19 medical information. Reduced wait times, contactless kiosks are controlled by personal mobile devices without the need to touch the screens. Along with check-in, customers can choose seats on board, drop off their bags, and even pay for ancillary products like extra baggage.

The biometric path can also be used for a contactless journey via 18 check-in desks and 7 biometric boarding gates, with virtually no document checks and less queuing.

Using Travel Pass

Customers flying between Dubai and London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York JFK, Moscow, Frankfurt, Charles De Gaulle, and Amsterdam can also now use the IATA Travel Pass to manage their Covid-19 travel documentation, including vaccination and latest PCR test results. The airline plans to roll-out the IATA Travel Pass solution across its global network this summer.

Using Alhosn app

In July, Emirates will also connect the Alhosn app with its check-in systems, in addition to its existing integration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Travellers will have the advantage of digital retrieval and verification of Covid-19 medical records for a paperless experience regardless of where in the UAE they had completed their vaccination, or Covid-19 PCR and antigen tests.