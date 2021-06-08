Emirates resumes more flights; no quarantine for these passengers

No quarantine for passengers who have completed the two-week period after taking both doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.

Emirates will resume flights from Dubai to Nice from July 2 and Lyon from July 9, initially offering four flights a week to each city. The move is in line with France easing its entry requirements for visitors starting June 9. The lifting of entry restrictions will enable travellers based in the UAE to visit France without the need for quarantine.

From tomorrow, Emirates customers in the UAE are eligible for quarantine-free entry into France if they have completed the two-week period after taking both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine. In addition, fully vaccinated customers must also hold a negative Covid-19 PCR-RT valid for 72 hours prior to departure, or a rapid antigen test result no more than 48 hours old.

Emirates will serve both Nice and Lyon with its widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates flight EK077 will depart Dubai to Nice on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 0845hrs, arriving at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport at 1340hrs. The return flight, EK078, will depart Nice at 1555hrs arriving in Dubai at 0010hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK081 will depart Dubai to Lyon on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 1435hrs, arriving at Lyon–Saint Exupéry Airport at 1930hrs. The return flight, EK082, will depart Lyon at 2145hrs arriving in Dubai at 0605hrs the next day.

Emirates currently operates 14 weekly flights to/from Paris, flying its customer favourite and flagship A380, fitted with its latest premium economy product and refreshed products across every cabin.