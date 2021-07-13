Eid Al Adha: UAE mosques can host special prayers
Worshippers would need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures currently in place at mosques.
Mosques and open-air spaces (musallahs) can host the special prayers for Eid Al Adha, UAE authorities have announced.
The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, is limited to 15 minutes, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday evening.
Worshippers would need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures currently in place at mosques.
Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after. The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden. Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.
Floor stickers to guide social distancing will be placed inside mosques, its external courtyards and nearby areas.
Those below 12 and above 60 are advised to offer the prayer at home. Covid-positive individuals and close contacts are strictly forbidden from attending the prayers.
The prayer is offered in congregation on the first day of Eid Al Adha (July 20).
During Eid Al Fitr in May this year, Muslims were allowed to offer the special prayers at mosques.
During the two Eids prior to that, worshippers were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid-19 safety measure.
UAE residents will get four days of paid holidays for Eid Al Adha from July 19 (Day of Arafat) to July 22. If the Friday, Saturday weekend is included, residents will enjoy six days off this Eid.
