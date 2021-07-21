Dubai shuts down five establishments for violating Covid-19 rules

Dubai Municipality also issued fines against two other establishments.

The Dubai Municipality (DM) on Tuesday closed down five establishments for violating Covid-19 safety protocols.

The closed facilities included four barbershops in Mirdif, Satwa and Naif areas that were not adhering to the mandatory mask rule and overcrowding. A massage centre in Oud Metha was also shut down for failure to comply with cleaning and sterilisation procedures and not wearing masks.

DM said that its inspectors carried out 2,225 inspections in Dubai and they found the average compliance with the precautionary measures was 99 per cent.

Inspectors fined two other establishments and issued nine warnings. The number of institutions that met public safety requirements reached 2,209, according to a report in Emarat Al Youm.

Inspection teams conduct routine visits based on complaints from consumers. Fines are imposed according to Local Order No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in Dubai.

The municipality called on public members to report any violations or observations in this regard through the toll-free number 800900 or the 'Montaji' service available in the Dubai Municipality app.