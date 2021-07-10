Dubai: New 24/7 drive-thru centre offers Covid tests for Dh110

Test results from the centre at Al Nahda Centre will be made available within 12-14 hours after sample collection

A new drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre was launched in Dubai’s Qusais neighbourhood on Saturday.

Located at Al Nahda Centre, the centre offers RT-PCR testing services for Dh110, a bit lower than the usual Dh135 and Dh150 fee charged by other drive-thru hubs.

The service will be made available for 24 hours, seven days a week, said Shamim Yusuf, general manager of Al Nahda Business Centre. “Test results will be made available within 12-14 hours after sample collection,” Yusuf said.

Recognised by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the facility’s launch comes in response to the government’s proposal to increase the number of Covid-19 testing stations in the emirate, Shamsudeen bin Mohideen, chairman of the centre, said during a Press conference on Saturday.

A total of four bays have been set up at the testing centre. “At a given time, four cars can drive through for RT-PCR testing. There is no limit to how many samples we can collect in a day,” Yusuf said. “This is a huge relief, especially for families who wish to get PCR tests done for travel and other purposes.”

Four registered nurses with the DHA will be collecting samples and several other encoders have been hired for data collection, he added.

The centre’s official laboratory partner is SRL Diagnostics, located in Dubai Healthcare City. “Technicians from the lab will arrive at the centre every two hours to collect samples,” said Dr Uday Sudhalker, director of the laboratory, SRL Diagnostics.

“The facility can diagnose up to 96 swabs at a given time. The entire procedure takes about four to five hours and we will send the report to the customer via e-mail,” he added.

The reports will also be updated on the Al Hosn platform. “It will have a QR code and customers can use it for travel purposes as well,” Dr Sudhalker said.

Visit visa holders can also undergo tests at the centre.

Qusais’ Al Nahda Centre is a document clearing service centre that offers various government-related services, from Dubai Economic Development, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Public Notary, and Dubai Courts. “An immigration counter is also available at the centre. We’ve been open since October 2019,” said Yusuf.

