Dubai: 31 shops, restaurants at malls fined for breaking Covid-19 rules

Violations included failure to wear masks and crowding.

The Dubai Economy has fined 31 businesses for violating Covid-19 safety measures. This came following inspections at open markets, malls and commercial centres on Sunday.

Of these, the inspection team fined 29 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours.

Other violations were failure to wear masks and crowding.

The violations were identified in Naif, Al Rigga, Nakheel, Musalla, Al Murar, Al Baraha, Ayal Nasir, Al Dhaghaya, Al Hudaiba, Al Dhiyafa and various shopping malls. Two shops in Dragon Mart were issued warnings for not displaying social distancing stickers.

Earlier today, the Dubai Tourism said it had shut down two crowded restaurants in inspections conducted between May 23 and 29.

During the same period, 23 venues were found to have violated Covid safety measures, the tourism authority said.

Even as Covid safety rules have been relaxed and multiple venues opened for vaccinated residents, authorities have stepped up inspections to ensure adherence to the new rules.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com