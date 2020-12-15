Covid vaccine UAE: This teen got the jab and feels great
He wanted to test out the vaccine before his parents took it as they have some health conditions.
A teenager was among the first to take the UAE’s officially registered Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.
Sanchit Singh Thapa, 19, said he wanted to test out the vaccine before his parents took it as they have some pre-existing health conditions.
Sanchit said: “My parents have certain health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, so I didn’t want them to take it until I tried it myself. I am a healthy individual with no history of illness or allergies.”
ALSO READ: I got the jab in Dubai, and a new lease of life
He said he wanted to play his part in being a responsible resident. “I am playing my part in ending this pandemic ... More people will have to take the shot so we can develop herd immunity and beat the virus. We are lucky to be in the UAE, which is giving us these shots for free ... Why not take it and help the country protect our loved ones?”
Although a Dubai resident, Sanchit is enrolled in a college in India. He flew back to the UAE on July 20 to be with his parents during the pandemic.
Sanchit said he was one of the youngest in the queue for getting the jab in Dubai. “I didn’t see any college student or youngsters at the hospital. Medics were delighted to hear that I was only 19 and were curious to know what motivated me to take the shot.”
Sanchit said he frequently visits public areas like gyms and cafes. The vaccine shot, therefore, would give him the confidence to move about safely, he said.
“I have a nine-year-old brother and diabetic parents at home, which is why I would worry for their health every time I went out. Now, after taking the jab, I feel more relaxed and at ease moving outdoors.”
Sanchit is hale and hearty after taking the jab.
