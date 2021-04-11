Covid vaccine: UAE administers 9 million doses

Experts say the vaccines are alike on what matters most: preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

The UAE has administered 30,430 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at over 9 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 91.05.

It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. But experts say the vaccines are alike on what matters most: preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“Luckily, all these vaccines look like they’re protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that’s still in review.

And real-world evidence as millions of people receive the vaccines show they’re all working very well.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticised what it describes as a "shocking imbalance" in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines between rich and poor countries.

"There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Friday, the BBC reported.