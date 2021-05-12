- EVENTS
Covid vaccine UAE: 93,610 doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE has started distributing its locally-made Covid-19 vaccine called Hayat-Vax.
The UAE has administered 93,610 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.36 million. This takes the rate of doses to 114.93 per 100 people.
MoHAP has stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus.
The ministry said the vaccine boosts residents' immunity and protects them from infection.
It is sticking to its target of vaccinating 100 per cent of all eligible groups by the end of 2021. The official spokesperson of the UAE's health sector on Monday had said that more than 72 per cent of the eligible groups have received the vaccine so far.
On Tuesday, authorities in UAE announced vaccine exemption for seven categories of residents.
Some UAE firms ask unvaccinated workers for regular PCR tests
The UAE has started distributing its locally-made Covid-19 vaccine called 'Hayat-Vax', authorities announced on Monday.
The #UAE has administered 11,366,954 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 12, 2021
Official data released on Wednesday, May 12, said 93,610 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 114.93 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/Sv3TV3y8qo
Meanwhile, US researchers have developed a potential new vaccine, which has proven effective against the original SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2 as well as its UK, South Africa and Brazil variants and related bat coronaviruses that could potentially cause the next pandemic.
The new vaccine, called pan-coronavirus vaccine, was found effective in protecting monkeys and mice.
Indian variant can cause mild infection in vaccinated
Though the ‘Indian variant’ of Covid-19, the B.1.617, has a ‘modest’ ability to escape the antibodies developed by vaccines, it can at worst cause moderate illness among those who have got the shots, according to Indian and British scientists.
“Data do go some way in explaining the dominance of this variant in a partially immune population, but highlights that vaccination is still protective for the majority of the people,” said Ravi Gupta – in Gupta Lab, his Twitter handle – of the department of medicine, University of Cambridge, and author of a new study.
