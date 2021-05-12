Covid vaccine UAE: 93,610 doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has started distributing its locally-made Covid-19 vaccine called Hayat-Vax.

The UAE has administered 93,610 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.36 million. This takes the rate of doses to 114.93 per 100 people.

MoHAP has stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus.

The ministry said the vaccine boosts residents' immunity and protects them from infection.

It is sticking to its target of vaccinating 100 per cent of all eligible groups by the end of 2021. The official spokesperson of the UAE's health sector on Monday had said that more than 72 per cent of the eligible groups have received the vaccine so far.

On Tuesday, authorities in UAE announced vaccine exemption for seven categories of residents.

Meanwhile, US researchers have developed a potential new vaccine, which has proven effective against the original SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2 as well as its UK, South Africa and Brazil variants and related bat coronaviruses that could potentially cause the next pandemic.

The new vaccine, called pan-coronavirus vaccine, was found effective in protecting monkeys and mice.

Though the ‘Indian variant’ of Covid-19, the B.1.617, has a ‘modest’ ability to escape the antibodies developed by vaccines, it can at worst cause moderate illness among those who have got the shots, according to Indian and British scientists.

“Data do go some way in explaining the dominance of this variant in a partially immune population, but highlights that vaccination is still protective for the majority of the people,” said Ravi Gupta – in Gupta Lab, his Twitter handle – of the department of medicine, University of Cambridge, and author of a new study.