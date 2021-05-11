Covid-19 vaccine in UAE: Exemption for pregnant women, six other categories

To receive an official exemption, the applicant needs to visit an authorised medical centre for medical evaluation.

Pregnant women and recipients of Covid-19 vaccine outside the UAE are among the categories that have been exempted from vaccination, authorities in Abu Dhabi announced.

The exemptions also apply to active Covid-19 patients, participants in vaccine clinical trials, and former Covid-19 patients following medical evaluation, as well as those who have previously had severe allergies to vaccines or components of vaccines, and those who have diseases that may be incompatible with the vaccine.

The list has been approved by the Department of Health in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

To receive an official exemption, the applicant needs to visit an authorised medical centre in Abu Dhabi for medical evaluation. The centre will submit a report to the DoH for approval, which will inform the applicant of the decision via text message. An approval will be reflected on the Alhosn app.