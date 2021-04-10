Covid vaccine UAE: 51,471 doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai-based Emirates also operated a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board.

The UAE has administered 51,471 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.9 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 90.7.

Dubai-based Emirates also operated a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.

The one-off flight was a unique event that will not only celebrate the success of the UAE's vaccination programme so far but will also highlight the airline's progress in vaccinating its staff, including pilots and cabin crew.

Amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also approved China's Sinovac vaccine against the virus for emergency use, the National Institute of Health in Islamabad announced.

According to a statement released by DRAP, the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has been given emergency use authorisation for people aged 18 and above, Xinhua news agency reported.