Covid: Special Emirates flight with vaccinated crew, passengers takes off

Filed on April 10, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 02.55 am

Team Khaleej Times onboard flight with 400 fully vaccinated passengers

National carrier Emirates is all set to operate a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

The special flight (EK2021) will depart from the Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 12:00 hours local time to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30 hours local time.

The one-off flight is a unique event that will not only celebrate the success of the UAE's vaccination programme so far but will also highlight the airline's progress in vaccinating its staff, including pilots and cabin crew.

Passengers at the same time will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft, which features the airline's brand-new Premium Economy seats and refurbished cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

Team Khaleej Times onboard flight with 400 fully vaccinated passengers. Join us as we take you on a virtual tour of the flight:

12:15pm

Video: A look inside the milestone Emirates fully vaccinated flight

Watch: A look inside the milestone @emirates #EK2021 fully vaccinated flight



(KT video: Abdul Karim, Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/9QDdGRJBUF — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

12pm

Live on board the fully vaccinated Emirates light that is carrying around 400 passengers

11:55am

Passengers Maggie and Simon Neil ready for the Emirates milestone #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight

Passengers Maggie and Simon Neil ready for the Emirates milestone #EK2021 #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight which will depart from the Dubai International Airport (@DXB) at 12:00 hours local time. https://t.co/3tlyq8ViU0



(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/yS1QdNoBBE — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

11:15am

Passengers ready for the Emirates milestone #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight.

Passengers ready for the Emirates milestone #EK2021 #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight which will depart from the Dubai International Airport (@DXB) at 12:00 hours local time. https://t.co/lFsQgnAsxS



(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/1fSCYOI75A — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

11am

Passengers travelling on the special flight are expected to arrive at the check-in counter three hours before take-off.

Passengers travelling on the special @emirates #EK2021 flight are expected to arrive at the check-in counter three hours before take-off.

They are required to carry their Emirates ID, passports and vaccination certificate.



(KT video: Neeraj Murali, Abdul Karim) pic.twitter.com/u5wxcAzC05 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

10:50am

Visuals from Dubai International Airport

Visuals from Dubai International Airport (@DXB) on Saturday morning where passengers on board the Emirates flight #EK2021 go through the #Covid19 rapid #PCR test prior to boarding.



(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/oP2wUvVkl3 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

10:30am

Aviation blogger Sam Chui shares his thoughts prior to checking-in the flight

Watch: Aviation blogger Sam Chui shares his thoughts prior to checking-in the @emirates flight (#EK2021)



The special flight will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.



(KT video: Abdul) pic.twitter.com/6mKA0W6ajl — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

10:15am

Visuals from Dubai International Airport where passengers have been provided with a PCR test.

Visuals from Dubai International Airport (@DXB) on Saturday morning where passengers on board the Emirates flight #EK2021 have been provided with a #Covid19 rapid #PCR test. #DidYouKnow: Dubai airport has facilitated up to 4,000,000 PCR tests to date.



(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/8FHV6guUzv — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

9:45am

The special flight will depart from the Dubai International Airport at 12:00 hours local time — to cruise over various areas across theUAE.

Follow our coverage of the milestone #Emirates flight #EK2021 that is carrying 400 fully vaccinated passengers today.



The special flight will depart from the Dubai International Airport (@DXB) at 12:00 hours local time — to cruise over various areas across the #UAE. pic.twitter.com/r1Dcvl0yKK — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021

9:30am

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft