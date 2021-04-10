News
Covid: Special Emirates flight with vaccinated crew, passengers takes off

Abdul Karim and Neeraj Murali/Dubai
Filed on April 10, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 02.55 am
Photo: Neeraj Murali

Team Khaleej Times onboard flight with 400 fully vaccinated passengers

National carrier Emirates is all set to operate a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.

The special flight (EK2021) will depart from the Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 12:00 hours local time to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30 hours local time.

The one-off flight is a unique event that will not only celebrate the success of the UAE's vaccination programme so far but will also highlight the airline's progress in vaccinating its staff, including pilots and cabin crew.

Passengers at the same time will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft, which features the airline's brand-new Premium Economy seats and refurbished cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

Team Khaleej Times onboard flight with 400 fully vaccinated passengers. Join us as we take you on a virtual tour of the flight:

12:15pm

Video: A look inside the milestone Emirates fully vaccinated flight

12pm

Live on board the fully vaccinated Emirates light that is carrying around 400 passengers

11:55am

Passengers Maggie and Simon Neil ready for the Emirates milestone #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight

11:15am

Passengers ready for the Emirates milestone #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight.

11am

Passengers travelling on the special flight are expected to arrive at the check-in counter three hours before take-off.

10:50am

Visuals from Dubai International Airport

10:30am

Aviation blogger Sam Chui shares his thoughts prior to checking-in the flight

10:15am

Visuals from Dubai International Airport where passengers have been provided with a PCR test.

9:45am

The special flight will depart from the Dubai International Airport at 12:00 hours local time — to cruise over various areas across theUAE.

9:30am

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft




