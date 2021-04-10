- EVENTS
Covid: Special Emirates flight with vaccinated crew, passengers takes off
Team Khaleej Times onboard flight with 400 fully vaccinated passengers
National carrier Emirates is all set to operate a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
The special flight (EK2021) will depart from the Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 12:00 hours local time to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30 hours local time.
The one-off flight is a unique event that will not only celebrate the success of the UAE's vaccination programme so far but will also highlight the airline's progress in vaccinating its staff, including pilots and cabin crew.
Passengers at the same time will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft, which features the airline's brand-new Premium Economy seats and refurbished cabin interiors across all cabin classes.
Team Khaleej Times onboard flight with 400 fully vaccinated passengers. Join us as we take you on a virtual tour of the flight:
12:15pm
Video: A look inside the milestone Emirates fully vaccinated flight
Watch: A look inside the milestone @emirates #EK2021 fully vaccinated flight— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
(KT video: Abdul Karim, Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/9QDdGRJBUF
12pm
Live on board the fully vaccinated Emirates light that is carrying around 400 passengers
11:55am
Passengers Maggie and Simon Neil ready for the Emirates milestone #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight
Passengers Maggie and Simon Neil ready for the Emirates milestone #EK2021 #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight which will depart from the Dubai International Airport (@DXB) at 12:00 hours local time. https://t.co/3tlyq8ViU0— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/yS1QdNoBBE
11:15am
Passengers ready for the Emirates milestone #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight.
Passengers ready for the Emirates milestone #EK2021 #ChooseToVaccinate fully vaccinated flight which will depart from the Dubai International Airport (@DXB) at 12:00 hours local time. https://t.co/lFsQgnAsxS— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/1fSCYOI75A
11am
Passengers travelling on the special flight are expected to arrive at the check-in counter three hours before take-off.
Passengers travelling on the special @emirates #EK2021 flight are expected to arrive at the check-in counter three hours before take-off.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
They are required to carry their Emirates ID, passports and vaccination certificate.
(KT video: Neeraj Murali, Abdul Karim) pic.twitter.com/u5wxcAzC05
10:50am
Visuals from Dubai International Airport
Visuals from Dubai International Airport (@DXB) on Saturday morning where passengers on board the Emirates flight #EK2021 go through the #Covid19 rapid #PCR test prior to boarding.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/oP2wUvVkl3
10:30am
Aviation blogger Sam Chui shares his thoughts prior to checking-in the flight
Watch: Aviation blogger Sam Chui shares his thoughts prior to checking-in the @emirates flight (#EK2021)— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
The special flight will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.
(KT video: Abdul) pic.twitter.com/6mKA0W6ajl
10:15am
Visuals from Dubai International Airport where passengers have been provided with a PCR test.
Visuals from Dubai International Airport (@DXB) on Saturday morning where passengers on board the Emirates flight #EK2021 have been provided with a #Covid19 rapid #PCR test. #DidYouKnow: Dubai airport has facilitated up to 4,000,000 PCR tests to date.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
(KT video: Neeraj Murali) pic.twitter.com/8FHV6guUzv
9:45am
The special flight will depart from the Dubai International Airport at 12:00 hours local time — to cruise over various areas across theUAE.
Follow our coverage of the milestone #Emirates flight #EK2021 that is carrying 400 fully vaccinated passengers today.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
The special flight will depart from the Dubai International Airport (@DXB) at 12:00 hours local time — to cruise over various areas across the #UAE. pic.twitter.com/r1Dcvl0yKK
9:30am
Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft
The UAE’s carrier #Emirates will operate a special flight today that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers on board to showcase the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme. https://t.co/uVLKm6jfWc— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 10, 2021
(Photos: Abdul Karim/KT) pic.twitter.com/ZRtYIn4mwK
-
