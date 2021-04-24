Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Apple to help workers get jabs at its offices

Reuters/New York
Filed on April 24, 2021

Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.

Apple Inc said on Friday that it is starting a program to help employees get voluntary Covid-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker's offices.

The company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said.

Deutsche Bank AG earlier this month became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees Covid-19 vaccinations at its offices.

Last month, Amazon.com Inc started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.




