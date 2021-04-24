- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine: Apple to help workers get jabs at its offices
Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.
Apple Inc said on Friday that it is starting a program to help employees get voluntary Covid-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker's offices.
The company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said.
Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.
Deutsche Bank AG earlier this month became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees Covid-19 vaccinations at its offices.
Last month, Amazon.com Inc started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Kuwait suspends all...
Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,053 Covid-19 cases,...
There are currently 96 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 cases top 145.2...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: New Zealand pauses travel bubble with...
The decision to lock down followed "a positive Covid-19 case from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli