- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant
The Philippines has temporarily barred travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh from entering the country.
The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday.
The variant, known as B.1.617, had been confirmed in two Filipino workers who returned in April from Middle East, Alethea De Guzman, director of the ministry’s epidemiology bureau, told a news conference, adding they had been in isolation since coming back.
In a bid to prevent the entry of a variant, the Philippines has temporarily barred travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh from entering the country.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Philippines records first two cases of...
The Philippines has temporarily barred travellers coming from India,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: 11 patients die as oxygen...
Around thousand patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO says Covid strain in India a 'variant of...
The devastating wave has overwhelmed India’s healthcare system, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi imposes 7-day quarantine for unvaccinated...
The Institutional quarantine expenses will be added to airfare. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Crown Prince welcomes Qatari Emir in Jeddah
Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Qatari... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Will you pay Dh25,000 for an India-UAE flight...
As per new regulations, a single India-UAE ticket on board a private... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12-15 year ...
This is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be authorised in the United... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE announces Eid Al Fitr prayer...
Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and... READ MORE