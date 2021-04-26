Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Long delayed Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to begin on May 26

Reuters/Hong Kong
Filed on April 26, 2021

The travel bubble was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities announced on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

The bubble had been previously slated to begin last November between the two Asian financial hubs but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.




