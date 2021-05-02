Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Jordan detects three cases of Indian variant

Reuters/Amman
Filed on May 2, 2021

Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel.

Jordan detected three cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant in people who had not travelled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV.

"Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of mutated cases does not necessarily have to come from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction," Minister Firas Al-Hawari told Al Mamlaka TV.

Jordan recorded on Saturday 704 cases of Covid-19 with 35 deaths, bringing the total cases detected in the Kingdom to 712,077 with 8,871 deaths, according to the health ministry.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210218&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210219108&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 