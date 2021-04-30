- EVENTS
Covid: India extends ban on scheduled international flights till May 31
The ban on scheduled overseas flights that has been in place for a year now, was to end on April 30.
The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights till May 31, 2021 the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Friday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights that has been in place for a year now, was to end on April 30.
Aviation regulator DGCA, in a new modified circular, said it has extended the suspension of international commercial passenger services to and from India till 23:59 hrs IST on May 31, 2021.
India Covid crisis: 19 countries that have imposed travel bans, suspensions
Dedicated cargo flights and those specifically allowed by the civil aviation regulator such as repatriation flights, charter flights, flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral air bubble pacts will continue to operate, the civil aviation watchdog said.
India-UAE flight suspension: What to do if you have booked tickets?
"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
April 30, 2021
India has an existing air bubble agreement with the UAE. However, with the Covid-19 crisis worsening in India, the UAE has extended travel restrictions on inbound flights from May 4 to May 14.
UAE nationals and diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, businessmen's planes and Golden Visa holders were excluded from the decision. Those exempted are required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. They also have to take PCR tests for Covid on fourth and eighth days of entry.
