- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid India: Delhi high court warns govt over supply of oxygen
Order follows death of eight Covid patients at Delhi hospital.
The Delhi high court on Saturday warned the Indian government to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to Delhi immediately, or else face contempt action. This follows the death of eight Covid patients at the Batra hospital, who died following lack of oxygen.
While the central government asked that the order be deferred till Monday, or even for 30 minutes, the two judges were firm and did not relent.
“Much water has gone above head,” said the bench, which included justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.
“Now we mean business. Enough is enough. Do you mean we will shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai's Sikh Gurudwara to send 500 oxygen...
Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to also provide upwards of 440 metric tons... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Facebook rolls out vaccine finder...
Tool will help people identify nearby places to get inoculated. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Baby starved for two days...
Police found the child next to the body of his mother who had been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh100,000 for driving at 205km/hr
The car and phones used in the incident were confiscated, and the... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day