Covid India: Delhi high court warns govt over supply of oxygen

Web report/New Delhi
Filed on May 1, 2021
AFP

Order follows death of eight Covid patients at Delhi hospital.

The Delhi high court on Saturday warned the Indian government to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to Delhi immediately, or else face contempt action. This follows the death of eight Covid patients at the Batra hospital, who died following lack of oxygen.

While the central government asked that the order be deferred till Monday, or even for 30 minutes, the two judges were firm and did not relent.

“Much water has gone above head,” said the bench, which included justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

“Now we mean business. Enough is enough. Do you mean we will shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?”




