Covid India: Delhi cop to skip daughter’s marriage for crematorium duties

Policemen has helped cremate more than 1,100 bodies over past three weeks.

He is 56, has been with the Delhi police for 36 years, and has a daughter whose wedding was to take place on Friday in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. But assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar cannot attend the wedding, which has got postponed, as he is busy at a crematorium, picking bodies of Covid victims that are brought by relatives for cremation.

“I come here around 7 am and help set up the place,” he told a journalist. “I help light pyres, pick up bodies, buy materials for the religious ceremonies and coordinate with ambulance drivers.”

Over the past three weeks, he has helped cremate more than 1,100 bodies.

“Many of the close family members cannot come, so I help the person who brings the body over here,” says Kumar.

The policeman wears a PPE kit and a double-mask, but despite the measures he takes, he does not want to put his family members at risk. Consequently, he decided not to attend his daughter’s marriage, which has got postponed.

“This is my duty now, how can I leave and celebrate my daughter’s wedding? he asked.

R.P. Meena, the deputy commissioner of police (southeast Delhi) says two policemen are posted at crematoriums and burial grounds to ensure law and order and help those who bring bodies.

Kumar said many relatives come alone as the bodies of their dear ones are dropped outside the crematorium by ambulances. They do not know what is to be done. “I have helped children cremate their parents and grandparents,” he said.

“I helped a teenager perform the last rites of his father and the pain and suffering cannot be explained.”