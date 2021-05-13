- EVENTS
Covid India: 15 more die in Goa hospital 'oxygen' tragedy
Dean of medical college admits oxygen pressure had dropped at night.
Fifteen more patients at Goa’s government hospital died on Thursday morning, just two days after 26 patients succumbed following lack of oxygen at the hospital.
While a government lawyer told the high court that all 15 deaths could not be attributed to the disruption in oxygen supply, Shruti Chaturvedi, of the Goa Covid network of volunteers, which is also a petitioner in the court case, insisted they happened because of lack of oxygen.
“Despite raising SOSes, police and health dept officials reaching GMC in the wee hours of the night after the alarm of oxygen fluctuations in the central pipeline was raised, 15 people died last night. Again,” tweeted Shruti.
The court refused to accept the government’s defence. “Statistics show that the deaths are happening due to a lack of oxygen, said the bench. “Do not try to deny the fact. We are aware that the issue is not sorted out yet.”
Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the dean of the medical college, admitted that oxygen pressure had dropped at night. However, all the 15 deaths were not because of the fall in pressure, he claimed. Patients were being shifted to a new section with the steady supply of oxygen.
