Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
People must maintain a social distance of two metres
Authorities in the UAE have removed the mandatory requirement of wearing masks in some public places. People must maintain a social distance of two metres, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday, September 22.
Residents don’t need to wear masks when exercising in public places. They don’t need it in private transportation means if people from the same house are travelling. Additionally beach-goers and those at swimming pools don’t need it either.
The decision came after the number of daily Covid-19 cases decreased by 60 per cent in August this year as compared to the same period last year. On Tuesday, the country recorded just 322 new cases.
The UAE is also the most vaccinated country in the world, with over 92 per cent residents having received at least one dose. Over 81 per cent residents are fully vaccinated.
