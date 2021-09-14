Covid in UAE: 94% residents hopeful about future
About 90 per cent said they supported the gradual return of people to mosques and places of worship.
UAE residents are embracing the new, post-Covid normal and are confident about the way the government is handling the pandemic.
The Ministry of Community Development on Tuesday said about 95 per cent respondents to a survey said they were happy with the government’s efforts to restore normalcy.
In general, optimism levels are high, with 94 per cent respondents hopeful about the future.
About 90 per cent said they supported the gradual return of people to mosques and places of worship. About 79 per cent backed the government’s move to restore 100 per cent capacity at offices; and 79 per cent are okay with children returning to schools.
(More details to follow)
