Covid in UAE: 166 food outlets fined for violations during Ramadan

Civic authorities conduct 366 surprise inspections in the holy month

The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Municipality authorities have fined 166 food outlets, including supermarkets, restaurants and eateries, for violating public health safety and precautionary safety measures related to Covid-19 during the holy month of Ramadan.

Shaima Al Tunaiji, Director of the Public Health Department in the RAK Municipality, said the civic authorities carried out 366 surprise inspections since the start of Ramadan.

The drive targeted markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and popular kitchens in various parts of the northern emirate due to a growing demand for food items during Ramadan.

Al Tunaiji said that the inspectors also targeted shops selling meat, and poultry products.