- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid in UAE: 166 food outlets fined for violations during Ramadan
Civic authorities conduct 366 surprise inspections in the holy month
The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Municipality authorities have fined 166 food outlets, including supermarkets, restaurants and eateries, for violating public health safety and precautionary safety measures related to Covid-19 during the holy month of Ramadan.
Shaima Al Tunaiji, Director of the Public Health Department in the RAK Municipality, said the civic authorities carried out 366 surprise inspections since the start of Ramadan.
The drive targeted markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and popular kitchens in various parts of the northern emirate due to a growing demand for food items during Ramadan.
Al Tunaiji said that the inspectors also targeted shops selling meat, and poultry products.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 55,290 doses administered in...
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,834,453. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
900 food outlets fined in Abu Dhabi in 2020 for...
Adafsa's inspection drive bids to uphold public health safety amid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines widens travel ban to keep...
Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 54 illegal domestic workers arrested...
Federal Labour law can punish employers with fines of Dh50,000, jail. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
1.8 billion Covid jabs for poor by this year:...
Barroso expects some normalcy if wealthy nations share doses with the ... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Now, you can buy property in Dubai with debit,...
Emaar Development ties up with VISA for a bumper offer for realty... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE triple murder: Accused set to stand trial in...
The police investigation revealed that the victims had died after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Daughter jumps into funeral pyre at...
She sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries. READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies
5 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic