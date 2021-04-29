The lockdown will now be in place until Tuesday morning, instead of Monday.

Amid surging coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday announced the extension of the weekend lockdown in the state by one day.

Weekend lockdowns were earlier imposed from Friday, 8pm to Monday, 7am to curb the spread of the virus.

The state government has extended the weekend lockdown to include Monday. The lockdown will now remain in force in the state from Friday, 8pm to Tuesday, 7am, said a government spokesman.