Covid in India: Hospitals in talks with big pharma companies for vaccines

With the Indian government relaxing norms and allowing global pharma firms to supply vaccines — approved by regulators in the US and other countries — to battle the growing Covid cases, many hospital chains are in talks for potential tie-ups.

They include the Apollo group, Fortis Healthcare and Hinduja Hospital.

“We have had preliminary discussions with Pfizer,” Anil Vinayak, group COO, Fortis Healthcare, confirmed to a newspaper.

Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja hospital, also confirmed that it is looking for vaccines from the western world to complement indigenous ones.

Many international pharmaceutical companies have launched products that have been approved in several countries. They include Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson from the US, and Oxford-AstraZeneca from the UK.

The government has also waived import duty on Covid-19 drug Remdesivir and its components used to make an antiviral drug. Remdesivir is used for treatment of coronavirus.