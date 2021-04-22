- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid in India: Hospitals in talks with big pharma companies for vaccines
Many international pharmaceutical companies have launched products that have been approved in several countries.
With the Indian government relaxing norms and allowing global pharma firms to supply vaccines — approved by regulators in the US and other countries — to battle the growing Covid cases, many hospital chains are in talks for potential tie-ups.
They include the Apollo group, Fortis Healthcare and Hinduja Hospital.
“We have had preliminary discussions with Pfizer,” Anil Vinayak, group COO, Fortis Healthcare, confirmed to a newspaper.
Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja hospital, also confirmed that it is looking for vaccines from the western world to complement indigenous ones.
Many international pharmaceutical companies have launched products that have been approved in several countries. They include Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson from the US, and Oxford-AstraZeneca from the UK.
The government has also waived import duty on Covid-19 drug Remdesivir and its components used to make an antiviral drug. Remdesivir is used for treatment of coronavirus.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Hospitals in talks with big...
Many international pharmaceutical companies have launched products... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 India: Social media flooded with...
Many politicians, business leaders are having to call hospitals to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish dies of Covid-...
Modi among other politicians conveyed their condolences to the family. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: How a vaccine pass could work
UAE had recently announced it is considering restrictions for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day