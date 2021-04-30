- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: France finds first case of variant sweeping India
Three people tested positive for the new variant and are under medical observation.
France has announced its first confirmed cases of the virus variant that is sweeping over India, just as the French president outlined a national reopening plan after six months of virus restrictions.
The Health Ministry announced late Thursday night that three people tested positive for the new variant in the Bouches-du-Rhone and Lot et Garonne regions of southern France. All three had travelled to India, and are under medical observation.
Authorities are seeking to trace their contacts and investigating other suspected cases, the ministry said. It noted that the variant has been detected in at least six other European countries.
France last week stepped up virus controls for travelers arriving from India as well as some other countries where variants are spreading.
India Covid crisis: 19 countries that have imposed travel bans, suspensions
The announcement came as French President Emmanuel Macron laid out a four-stage reopening process aimed at boosting the economy, welcoming back tourists and lifting nearly all of France’s virus restrictions by June 30.
The vast majority of France’s virus cases now involve the more contagious, more dangerous variant first identified in Britain. France has reported one of the worlds highest virus death tolls, at more than 103,000 deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends ban on international flights till...
The ban on scheduled overseas flights that has been in place for a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: France finds first case of variant...
Three people tested positive for the new variant and are under... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Ukraine bans non-nationals...
Ukraine has reported more than 2 million Covid-19 cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Oman flight suspension: Authority issues...
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority clarified the status of the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day