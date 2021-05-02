Covid Dubai: Fully vaccinated residents to get free access to top gyms

Residents can avail of the offer from May 3 to May 13.

Dubai residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will get free access to some of the top fitness centres and sports halls in the Emirate.

The Dubai Sports Council launched the initiative called ‘Everyone is responsible for everyone’ on Sunday.

Residents who have got both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will get free access to Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club.

The clubs, gyms and fitness centres participating in the initiative will open their doors for free for two weeks, to everyone who produces a Covid-19 vaccination certificate approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the Dubai Health Authority.

“The pioneering initiative has been launched to encourage members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle, through proper guidance from some of fitness industry’s biggest names. The initiative also rewards all the members of the community who have received their full dose of Covid-19 vaccines,” the sports council said.