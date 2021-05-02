- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid Dubai: Fully vaccinated residents to get free access to top gyms
Residents can avail of the offer from May 3 to May 13.
Dubai residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will get free access to some of the top fitness centres and sports halls in the Emirate.
The Dubai Sports Council launched the initiative called ‘Everyone is responsible for everyone’ on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19 in UAE: New drive-through vaccination, screening centre opens
Residents who have got both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will get free access to Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club.
Residents can avail of the offer from May 3 to May 13.
The clubs, gyms and fitness centres participating in the initiative will open their doors for free for two weeks, to everyone who produces a Covid-19 vaccination certificate approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the Dubai Health Authority.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE Covid vaccine: Recovered patients can get jab
“The pioneering initiative has been launched to encourage members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle, through proper guidance from some of fitness industry’s biggest names. The initiative also rewards all the members of the community who have received their full dose of Covid-19 vaccines,” the sports council said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: New Zealand resumes Perth travel bubble...
Flights were grounded after three people tested Covid positive. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Dubai: Fully vaccinated residents to get...
Residents can avail of the offer from May 3 to May 13. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nigeria restricts passengers from India,...
Travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Court urges government action ...
The court said it would start punishing government officials for... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,847 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2...
More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Dubai Police arrest 177 beggars since beginning...
Beggars also double up as thieves, pickpockets, say police. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Bodies overwhelm the funeral...
Shortage of men and resources driving up cost of funerals. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day