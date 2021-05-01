- EVENTS
Covid-19 in UAE: New drive-through vaccination, screening centre opens
The new centre is composed of 6 tracks.
Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA healthcare facility, has announced opening a new drive-through screening centre in Al Sarouj area of Al Ain.
With this new centre, the screening centre in the Al Masoudi locality will be closed down effective Friday, May 30, said a press statement.
The new centre is composed of 6 tracks: Two for vaccination and four for PCR nose swab and DPI laser-based testing. It has the capacity to accommodate 200 vaccinations and 800 nose swabs and laser tests per day.
The centre welcomes patients from Saturday to Thursday from 10:00am to 4:00pm and from 8:00pm to 1:00am during Ramadan, while operating hours will change after Ramadan to be from Saturday and Thursday from 8:00am to 8:00pm.
Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, the Ambulatory Healthcare Services CEO, said, “In line with the community’s needs, we are pleased to announce the opening of a new centre in Al Sarouj with extended opening hours and an expanded capacity. The facility boasts a new design utilising shipping containers, which are more durable and adaptable, and provide a very high-heat and cold-resistance level. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.”
This brings the total number of drive-through screening and vaccination centres managed by AHS in Al Ain to three - Al Hili, Asharej, and the new centre in Al Sarouj. UAE nationals and residents wishing to receive the vaccine or undergo a Covid-19 screening can book an appointment through SEHA’s app.
