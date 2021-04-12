Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 50% of India's Supreme Court staff test positive, judges to work from home

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on April 12, 2021

44 staffers in India’s Supreme Court tested Covid-positive on Saturday alone.

Up to 50 per cent of India’s Supreme Court staff has tested positive for Covid, forcing many judges to work from home.

According to NDTV, 44 staffers tested positive on Saturday alone and court hearings will now be held via video conferencing due to the sharp rise.

"Most of my staff and law clerks have tested positive," one judge told NDTV. Some judges had contracted Covid earlier but recovered subsequently.

The courts’ premises, including, the courtrooms themselves, is now being thoroughly sanitised, and various benches will sit an hour later than their scheduled time on Monday.

The news comes amid a vicious new wave of the pandemic hitting India, with the country reporting its highest-ever daily infections for the sixth day in a row at 168,912 new infections. The country also currently accounts for one in every six infections reported globally every day.




