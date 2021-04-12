- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: 50% of India's Supreme Court staff test positive, judges to work from home
44 staffers in India’s Supreme Court tested Covid-positive on Saturday alone.
Up to 50 per cent of India’s Supreme Court staff has tested positive for Covid, forcing many judges to work from home.
According to NDTV, 44 staffers tested positive on Saturday alone and court hearings will now be held via video conferencing due to the sharp rise.
"Most of my staff and law clerks have tested positive," one judge told NDTV. Some judges had contracted Covid earlier but recovered subsequently.
The courts’ premises, including, the courtrooms themselves, is now being thoroughly sanitised, and various benches will sit an hour later than their scheduled time on Monday.
The news comes amid a vicious new wave of the pandemic hitting India, with the country reporting its highest-ever daily infections for the sixth day in a row at 168,912 new infections. The country also currently accounts for one in every six infections reported globally every day.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch