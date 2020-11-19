Covid-19: Will social distancing weaken my immune system?
Some worry a lack of contact with others will weaken their immune system by reducing its active contact with germs.
Health experts say you don’t need to worry that social distancing is weakening your immune system
Will social distancing weaken my immune system?
In short, no.
Some worry a lack of contact with others will weaken their immune system by reducing its active contact with germs.
But even when we’re staying 6 feet from others or spending most of our time at home, our bodies are continuously responding to plenty of bacteria and other germs that inhabit indoor and outdoor environments.
“We’re constantly exposed to microbes,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immune system researcher at Yale University. “Our immune system is always being triggered.”
The effects of childhood vaccines and other built-up immunity are also long-lasting, Iwasaki said, and won’t disappear overnight because we’re keeping our distance from others during the pandemic.
Experts say anyone looking to boost their immune health during the pandemic should practice habits such as stress management, healthy eating, regular exercise and getting enough sleep.
“These are the things that actually affect the immune system,” Iwasaki said.
A seasonal flu shot will also help protect you from one more potential illness.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Will social distancing weaken my immune ...
Some worry a lack of contact with others will weaken their immune... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Virus-drained nurses hang up uniforms...
A former nurse recounted how she hung up her surgical uniform six... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Japan on 'maximum alert' after record coronavirus ...
More than 2,000 cases were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, with... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Ajman Police step up drive against...
Ajman Police urge residents to strictly follow safety guidelines as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews